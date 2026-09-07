Abu Dhabi adopts new charter to prioritise children’s wellbeing after separation

Abu Dhabi adopts a new charter aimed at protecting children’s wellbeing and ensuring their stability after parental separation.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Office, has issued Decision No. 43 of 2026 approving the “Post-Separation Charter – Year of the Family” document in his capacity as President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Putting children first

The document aims to regulate the relationship between parents when they are involved in a dispute, strengthen children’s psychological and social stability, protect their best interests as the primary consideration in all family-related decisions, and strengthen educational cooperation between parents.

The document reinforces the continuity of a safe family environment for children and ensures that both parents continue to play an active role in their care.

It is based on the principle that ending the marital relationship does not end the parental relationship, nor does it reduce children’s need for shared care, safe communication and a stable environment that gives them a sense of security and belonging.

Keeping children out of conflict

The document represents an agreement based on understanding and mutual respect, aimed at keeping children away from disputes, protecting them from the effects of conflict, putting their interests above all else, and preserving the dignity of both parents.

It also emphasises that the parents’ commitment to the charter is an extension of their moral and legal responsibilities and sends their children the message that their love for them remains unchanged and that they will continue to receive shared care in a safe environment.

Shared parenting responsibilities

The document requires parents to cooperate in their children’s moral and religious upbringing, education, healthcare, and behavioural and educational guidance. The custodial parent must also keep the other parent informed of school reports, health conditions and school activities, as well as cooperate and consult on key decisions concerning education, medical treatment and travel.

The document sets out parents’ responsibilities towards children during custody, including fulfilling their parental roles faithfully, providing healthcare and educational support, safeguarding the children’s physical and psychological wellbeing, instilling values and virtues, and raising them with Emirati customs and traditions that strengthen their sense of belonging and responsibility.

It also requires each parent to facilitate the other’s right to visitation and communication and to notify them of any important matter concerning the child.

It also sets out the parents’ responsibilities towards each other, including refraining from speaking negatively about the other parent in front of the children, maintaining respect for both parents and encouraging children to respect them, and avoiding discussing the reasons for disputes or divorce in front of the children. It prohibits using children’s legal rights, such as visitation and financial support, as a means of pressure, bargaining or harm.

The charter’s provisions on custody, financial support, visitation and educational guardianship are based on the rules established under the Federal Personal Status Law. It sets out a framework for parents to agree on visitation, overnight stays, travel arrangements for children and agreed financial obligations.

Resolving disputes amicably

Regarding the resolution of disputes arising during implementation of the charter, the document requires both parties to attempt to settle any disagreement amicably.

If an amicable resolution cannot be reached, the dispute will be referred to the Family Guidance Centre, which will seek reconciliation and help bridge differences in an effort to resolve the dispute before court proceedings are initiated.

Under the implementation mechanism, the family guidance counsellor will present the document to the parents following their separation, allowing them to sign it in full or in part and commit to implementing its provisions.