Abu Dhabi launches campaign to improve building surveillance, boost safety

Abu Dhabi has launched a year-long campaign urging property owners, developers and management companies to strengthen building surveillance systems and ensure they meet approved safety standards.

The ‘Reassuring Vision’ campaign, launched by the Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre in collaboration with its strategic partners, will run from November 16, 2026, to November 15, 2027, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

It aims to improve the readiness and efficiency of visual surveillance systems across residential buildings, housing complexes and commercial properties, helping protect assets and enhance community safety.

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The initiative seeks to raise awareness among property developers, management companies and building owners of their responsibilities under the National Manual for Visual Surveillance Systems, encouraging them to ensure their systems meet technical requirements and remain operational.

As part of the campaign, the centre is offering a ‘Building Compliance with Monitoring and Control Systems’ service to help property owners and managers meet the approved standards and technical specifications.

The centre also urged those responsible for buildings to hire only companies licensed and approved by the authority to install, upgrade and maintain surveillance systems. A list of approved providers is available on its website.

Dr Abdullah Al Ashkhari, Director of Standards Implementation at the Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre, said the campaign reflects the centre's efforts to strengthen cooperation with the real estate sector and promote shared responsibility for protecting the community and its property.

He said the initiative would help ensure surveillance systems operate efficiently and remain functional while encouraging property owners and developers to comply with regulatory and technical requirements.

The campaign will also include awareness initiatives explaining the service's requirements, application procedures and official channels, as well as how to verify approved surveillance companies.