Abu Dhabi camel grazing ban to start on Oct 16; authorities urge full compliance

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced the conclusion of the 2026 camel grazing season, with the annual grazing ban set to take effect across the emirate from Thursday, October 16, and remain in force until May 14, 2027.

This year’s grazing season was exceptional in its timing. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD, the season began earlier than usual on April 22 ahead of the standard May 15 start date observed in previous years following a study carried out by the agency in coordination with relevant authorities.

The early start took into account the heavy rainfall recorded across the emirate in the months prior, which had supported stronger vegetation growth and created favourable grazing conditions.

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Protecting the desert ecosystem

The grazing ban allows natural rangelands to recover and native plant life to regenerate undisturbed, helping protect biodiversity and preserve Abu Dhabi’s desert ecosystems. EAD underlined the importance of full compliance with the ban, describing it as essential to the long-term sustainability of the emirate’s natural rangelands.

The agency expressed its appreciation to camel owners and breeders for their cooperation and commitment throughout the season, and for adhering to the environmental requirements that help sustain vegetation cover across Abu Dhabi’s natural pastures.

Grazing regulated under law

Camel grazing in Abu Dhabi is governed by Law No. (11) of 2020 on the regulation of grazing in the emirate. Under the law’s executive regulations, grazing licences are issued to UAE nationals aged 21 and above who employ a ranger aged 18 or above. Licence holders are required to keep their camels under ranger supervision at all times and to adhere to the grazing period specified in their permit. Transferring a grazing licence to another person is prohibited.

Eligible camel owners can obtain or renew a grazing licence instantly through the TAMM platform ahead of the next season. A new licence costs Dh250, while renewal fees are set at Dh150.