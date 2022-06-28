UAE: New photography competition to display winners' work on Abu Dhabi streets

The event is open to everyone over the age of 6

Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 4:58 PM

The Institut Français in the UAE – the Cultural department of the French Embassy, JCDecaux, Abu Dhabi Airports and Print Works will join forces once again to launch the 2nd edition of the ArtportChallenge competition!

As with previous challenges, the event calls on talented photographers to submit their best photos with an opportunity for winners to exhibit them to general public.

"Travel the World Through Music" is the theme for this year’s challenge. It pays tribute to Abu Dhabi, nominated as "Creative City of Music" by UNESCO in November 2021.

Abu Dhabi is a musically vibrant city and hosts major events. It is the home of prestigious institutions such as the Cultural Foundation, Berklee Abu Dhabi and Bait Al Oud.

Participants are encouraged to let their imagination run wild and take photos, for example, a stage, an instrument, a singer or an object embodying music, in order to capture the intensity of a musical moment and to honour the cultural dynamism of Abu Dhabi.

The event is open to everyone over the age of 6 living in the UAE. The call for submissions will close on August 21. Six winners will be divided into two categories: over 15 years old and under 15 years old.

Winners will be announced by September 15. They will have the opportunity to have their images displayed on 64 outdoor advertising panels around the Abu Dhabi International Airport and on two giant LED screens located in the Saadiyat-Yas highway and in Al Khalidiyah respectively.

They will also receive numerous prizes related to the Emirati and French culture and music.

Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France in the UAE, said: "We are very happy to continue this collaboration with our partners and to participate in a new edition that promises to be exciting."

Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the French Embassy, JCDecaux and Print Works to stimulate the creative minds of children and youth for them to be artistically inspired by travel and aviation.

Martin Sabbagh, CEO of JCDecaux Middle-East and Africa, said: "The first edition was a success, with participants applying from all over the UAE, therefore we are very excited to renew this project with our partners and provide a showcase for works of art, giving a whole new dimension to outdoor advertising.”

Jad Khoury, CEO of Print Works said: “We believe in promoting art and culture, it is part of our company’s mission.”

Applications for the event can be submitted online by e-mail to artportchallenge@if-uae.com by August 21.