Abu Dhabi: Bilingual claim forms are now available in 7 languages

This will allow foreign litigants to easily learn about court procedures

File photo

By WAM Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 3:34 PM

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has extended the range of use of their interactive bilingual claim forms for cases brought before courts. Spanish is the latest language to be included alongside Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Russian and Chinese — bringing the total number of languages used in bilingual claim forms to seven. This will allow foreign litigants to easily learn about court procedures in their own language and to familiarise themselves with the rights and duties stipulated by the law.

Commenting on the news, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, said this expansion comes in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the ADJD, to develop a pioneering and innovative judicial system.

He aims to provide world-class judicial services, playing an active role in enhancing Abu Dhabi's competitive position as an attractive investment environment, as well as a destination for talent from all over the world.

The interactive forms are available in Arabic, in addition to one of the approved languages, Al Abri said. Court users will be able to easily choose a language and get acquainted with the specific legal procedures for litigation before Abu Dhabi courts. He added that the interactive claim form includes a sensitisation section for litigants and will simplify the registration process, ensuring access to legal texts that are relevant to their case.

Al Abri also pointed out that the inclusion of Spanish in the claim forms will benefit about 20 communities of residents in the country, and is part of the bilingual litigation system framework. This framework intends to provide unparalleled judicial services that meet the requirements of residents of different nationalities — in line with the directions of the Abu Dhabi government to establish an appealing domain for residence, work and investment.

The claims forms provided by the Judicial Department are uniquely characterised by several features like form and content; for example, the forms include infographics for the first time ever in court. Additionally, the forms utilise simple terminology, and include a list of the most common claims brought before the courts.

The form may be filled out by individuals through ADJD's without the need to seek special assistance.

