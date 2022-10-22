Abu Dhabi: Bike brand Colnago opens flagship store, aims to promote wellbeing

Spread across two floors, the bike supplier for the UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ promises an “experience centre"

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 2:05 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 5:14 PM

Colnago, the legendary cycling brand, has launched its 10,000sqft flagship store featuring a range of expertly crafted bikes, a restaurant and more in Abu Dhabi’s Al Hudayriyat Island.

Spread across two floors, the bike supplier for the UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ promises an “experience centre, which is poised to be a hub for cycling, health and well-being”.

The big launch comes more than two years after the landmark deal in May 2020 in which Italian brand Colnago was acquired by Abu Dhabi investment fund Chimera Investments.

“Colnago is now an Emirati company. This is an amazing opportunity for us. We have an incredible Italian heritage but now we have an opportunity to mix with the culture and strength of the new owners. This is an opportunity for us to show to the world what we really are. This is an experience centre,” Colnago’s CEO Nicola Rosin told Khaleej Times and noted the store will help grow cycling in the region.

The store, which includes a bespoke fitting centre, a collection of elegant bicycles and accessories, art installations, first ever Colnago Caffé with Italian dishes, and hospitality experience is part of Colnago’s long-term strategy to support Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 in promoting fitness and wellbeing.

Rosin pointed out that the cycling scene has “grown exponentially” in Abu Dhabi.

“We hope having this physical space in a city that is growing rapidly will help meet the needs of cycling enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi, enabling them to experience first-hand the products that have made us the ace of cycling. Bike lovers can also design their own Colnago bike here.”

The high-profile launch event was attended by Sheikha Madiya Bint Hasher Bin Manaa Al Maktoum, UAE Team Emirates president Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Al Daheri, Abu Dhabi Sport Council general secretary Aref Al Awani, UCI vice president Osama Al Shafar, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club CEO AlNekhaira Alkhyeli, Al Wathba Cycling Club director Suliman Al Hammadi, and elite riders from UAE Team Emirates, including Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team ADQ.

The store is operated by world-renowned retailer Wolfi’s, which has been in partnership with Colnago as the sole distributor of the bicycles in the region.

Additionally, Colnago has entered into a collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University.

“We have just started a collaboration because in future we want to develop parts of our collection together with an Emirati company. Khalifa University has an excellent research centre,” Rosin said and noted that plans are afoot to start a research and development centre inside the store too.

Formed in 1954, Colnago has established itself as one of the most prestigious bike manufacturers worldwide, supplying frames for professional teams UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ, the first UAE’s women’s World Tour side. Its pioneering and superior road cycling bikes have contributed to 62 world championships and more than 3,000 victories to date.

Colnago is looking for collaboration with local companies for “advanced technology and digital expertise”. He pointed out that in future, manufacturing of bikes can happen in the UAE.

Mauro Gianetti, team principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates said now riders of all levels can experience the incredible bikes, which offer superior performance. “We think it shows the commitment and desire Colnago has in playing a central role to inspire people to cycle and be more active.”

ALSO READ: