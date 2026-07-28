Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: 4 participants from India, Dominica win Dh25,000 prizes

In the third weekly e-draw of July conducted by Big Ticket, four participants have each received Dh25,000, the winners coming from Dominica and India.

Maher AlDagher, who was born in Dominica, won using ticket number 289-144584, a ticket which he bought at a Big Ticket store. One of the winners was Kajinimohamed Baharudeen, a 44-year-old business owner from Chennai, India, who has resided in Sharjah with his family for 24 years. He has been playing the Big Ticket on his own since 2019 and got his first win when his two-year-old daughter chose the winning ticket number.

Kajinimohamed stated that he has not yet decided on how he is going to spend the prize money but intends to take part in the next draws. He told others to stay consistent, saying, “Keep trying your best.”

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The Dh25,000 prize was also won by Linto Jos Mechery, a 56-year-old from Kerala; he works as a Sales Manager and has resided in the UAE for 30 years. Linto has been taking part in Big Ticket every month as part of a group of ten people.

A friend of his picked out the ticket that he had won, selecting a number that started with 23 since it was the same as his birthday; this victory marked Linto’s first win with a big ticket and the prize will be split among the group.

Ajeesh Ponnappan, who is 57 and from Kerala in India, was the fourth person to win. As a finance manager, he has been taking part in Big Ticket on a regular basis for the last one-and-a-half years as a member of a group consisting of five colleagues.

Ajeesh was watching television when he got the call telling him that he had won. The number seven was on his ticket and he regards this as important. He stated that the prize money would be divided among the group and that he intends to use his portion for his daily expenses.

The July promotion is still going on, with the next live draw being fixed for August 3rd. A single participant will win the top prize of 20 million dirhams, and another five winners will each get a consolation prize of 100,000 dirhams.

Anyone who buys a Big Ticket in July will also take part in The Big Spin, with three participants being chosen at the live draw on August 3 and then competing on September 3 for the opportunity to win as much as Dh1 million.

The Dream Car campaign will as well carry on, the drawing for the Maserati Grecale being held on August 3 and the Land Rover Defender drawing being arranged for September 3.

Weekly e-draws will still take place, giving four winners a prize of Dh25,000 each. The draws will be streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 7.30 pm.

You can buy the tickets online from www.bigticket.ae or at retail locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The Abu Dhabi locations are Zayed International Airport, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Morafiq Mussafah, Mina Zayed Port Morafiq and Morafiq Madinat Zayed; in Al Ain, the tickets can be obtained at Al Ain Airport and at the Morafiq City Check-In; the Morafiq stores are open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.