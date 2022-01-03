Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket draw

Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 8:51 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 9:00 PM

An Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi won a whopping Dh25 million in the Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 235 held in Abu Dhabi.

Haridasan Moothattil Vasunni was speechless after pocketing the Big Ticket’s biggest ever jackpot.

“This is unbelievable.. shocking. Thank you,” said Haridasan, who won with his ticket number 232976 purchased on December 30.

It was also another Indian expat, Aswin Aravindhakshan, who won the second prize of Dh2 million with his ticket number 390843, which he bought on December 16.