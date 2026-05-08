Abu Dhabi to ban delivery motorcycles on certain roads from May 15

The ban will include roads with speed limits of 120 kilometers per hour or more

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 8 May 2026, 2:11 PM UPDATED: Fri 8 May 2026, 2:32 PM
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In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce the number of traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi, the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) has announced on Friday, May 8, 2026, that delivery motorcycles will be banned on certain roads, starting Friday, May 15.

"This measure is part of an integrated system aimed at raising road safety standards and improving traffic flow on vital routes, ensuring a safer transport environment for all road users," it said.

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The coming ban in Abu Dhabi will include:

  • Roads with speed limits of 120 kilometers per hour or higher

  • A section on Sheikh Zayed Road from Zayed Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel:

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6,014 traffic accidents in 2025

According to the latest data released by the UAE Ministry of Interior, sudden swerving was the leading cause of traffic accidents in the country, responsible for nearly one in six crashes on the country’s roads last year.

A total of 6,014 traffic accidents were recorded across the emirates in 2025. The comprehensive figures provide a stark look at the habits and errors driving the accident toll, highlighting the urgent need for greater road safety awareness.

The data reveals that sudden swerving, which is often the result of missed exits, impatience, or lack of attention caused 905 accidents in 2025, making it the single biggest cause for crashes nationwide.

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