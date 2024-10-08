Abu Dhabi bans cultivation of 'beautiful but toxic' oleander plants, warns public not to touch them

The production, cultivation, propagation and trading of oleander plants has been banned by authorities in Abu Dhabi.

The measure aligns with both local and federal laws, and aims to protect members of society, especially children and pets, from the risks of poisoning resulting from eating any part of this toxic plant, according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

Oleander is a perennial wild shrub commonly found in rocky valleys and often planted along roadsides for its aesthetic appeal, with its dark green leaves and vibrant flowers.

However, all parts of this plant—including leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds—contain toxic substances. These toxins can affect the heart, and ingestion of even a small amount may result in severe symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, irregular heartbeat, and, in extreme cases, death.

ADAFSA urged citizens and residents to cooperate with the authorities, dispose of oleander plants safely, and report any violations. The authority also advised against touching or eating any unknown plants. In the event of exposure to or contact with an unknown plant, the public must contact Poison and Drug Information Services (PDIS) hotline at 800424, available 24/7.

All establishments and individuals must adhere to the ban and ensure the safe removal of oleander within six months from the date of publication in the Official Gazette, according to Resolution No. (4) of 2024, issued by ADAFSA’s Board of Directors.

Article 4 of the resolution also requires the relevant authorities to conduct regular inspections, remove oleander from urban areas, and raise public awareness about its dangers.

The ban aims to support efforts of maintaining public health and safety while preserving the environment and encouraging scientific research. In line with this aim, the ban excludes the cultivation, production and circulation of oleander for research and scientific purposes, contingent on prior approval from ADAFSA.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has recently included oleander in its list of poisonous plants in the UAE, highlighting its toxicity. Similarly, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment advised against planting it in public parks, protected areas, schools, and other frequented locations, and excluded oleander from the unified municipal guide on public afforestation management.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA, stated: "Banning the cultivation of poisonous oleander is a proactive measure to safeguard the health of our community. At ADAFSA, we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public, particularly children and pets."