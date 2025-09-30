Abu Dhabi bans cryptocurrency mining in farms; Dh100,000 fine for violations

Abu Dhabi confirmed a ban on cryptocurrency mining on agricultural land, introducing a fine of Dh100,000 to be imposed on violators, with the penalty amount doubled in case of repeat.

Authorities issued this confirmation after violations were detected at several farms. Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety authority (Adafsa) said it will suspend all services and support provided to non-compliant farms.

In 2024, authorities had warned that those caught mining crypto on farms shall face fines of up to Dh10,000, which means the 2025 penalty marks a 900 per cent increase.

The violations will be issued to both farm and tenants found engaging in cryptocurrency mining, given the negative impact of such practices on agricultural sustainability and biosecurity, authorities confirmed.

Authorities will suspend services, disconnect electricity, and confiscate mining equipment for the non-compliant farms, along with stopping support programmes for the farm owner, Adafsa confirmed.

The violator will then be referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action in accordance with applicable legislation.

Adafsa reiterated its call to all farm owners and agricultural workers - across both plant and animal sectors - to refrain from engaging in activities that fall outside the approved agricultural and livestock economic uses as defined by the authority.