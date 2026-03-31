Abu Dhabi reminds of ban on fishing, trading of two species from April 1 to 30

The measure has been taken to regulate the fishing and marketing of specific fish species during their breeding season

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 31 Mar 2026, 10:52 AM
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Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has reminded the public of a ban on the fishing and trading of certain species during their mating season. The prohibition was announced in 2024.

Under the Ministerial Resolution No. (50) of 2024, the fishing and marketing of Golden Trevally (Zuraidi) and Painted Sweetlips (Farsh) is prohibited from 1 April to 30 April for the years 2024–2026.

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The resolution is part of the Ministry's efforts to regulate commercial fishing to ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters with the aim of enhancing the country's food security, they said in a post on Tuesday.

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The decree ends the validity of the ministerial decision that regulated the fishing and trade of Goldlined seabream and King soldier bream, Adafsa said.