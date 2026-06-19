Abu Dhabi bans jet ski use in Saadiyat Island protected marine zone

Jet ski users in Abu Dhabi have been warned against operating in the Saadiyat Island area and told to stop immediately.

Abu Dhabi Maritime said the zone is a protected marine area where all motorised vessels are strictly prohibited.

The authority warned that any violations will result in legal action, stressing the need for full compliance with maritime regulations in the area.

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The warning comes amid broader enforcement efforts across the UAE. In July last year, authorities in Dubai conducted an intensive inspection campaign targeting jet skis as part of a crackdown on unsafe marine activity, resulting in 431 violations and the seizure of 41 non-compliant jet skis.

The recorded offences included expired jet ski licences, entry into restricted zones such as swimming areas and hotel beaches, operating outside permitted hours, failure to wear life jackets, underage use of watercraft, and overloading.

Officials said fines were issued depending on the severity of violations, including Dh1,000 for operating with an expired licence, Dh1,000 for failing to wear a life jacket or helmet, Dh2,000 for disturbing or harassing others, and Dh1,000 for non-compliance with designated marine sports areas.