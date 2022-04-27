Abu Dhabi Awards: Youth asked to nominate those who have positively impacted community

The nomination period takes place from April 21 to June 16

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 6:33 PM

In an effort to engage the community, Abu Dhabi Awards hosted an evening to encourage young people to nominate those that have impacted the country's community.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority.

The activation, which was held on Tuesday evening at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub, encouraged youth to nominate individuals who have positively impacted local communities across the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Awards organizing committee also led a brainstorming session with the attendees on ideas on how to engage the youth in this edition of the awards.

Among those participating in the session were Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of Federal Youth Authority and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Center, members of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organizing Committee, and members of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council. They emphasised the role of this partnership and how the younger generation can lead by example by embodying the values of the Abu Dhabi Awards.

Also in attendance were previous recipients of the Abu Dhabi Awards - Zaafarana Ahmed Khamis (2019) and Abdul Muqeet Abdul Mannan (2011) - two of the 92 unsung heroes who have been recognised since the Abu Dhabi Awards were established in 2005.

The Abu Dhabi Awards recognises contributions from anyone committed to improving UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residency. The single and only criterion that nominees must fulfil is to have made a positive contribution to UAE's community. The nomination period takes place from April 21 to June 16.

Nominations can be submitted any time by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website www.abudhabiawards.ae.

