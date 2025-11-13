UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child’s organs

In 2025, Salem and Fatima Al Mansoori lost their five-year-old daughter, Zahia. In the middle of their grief, they decided to donate her organs, a step that saved the lives of three people, including two children and an adult.

Her heart went to a child, one kidney to another child, and the second kidney to an adult patient.

Today, the parents of Zahia were honoured at Qasr Al Hosn by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their selfless act.

In a video played during the ceremony, Dr Ali Al Obeidli, chairman of the UAE National Transplant Committee, said an organ transplant restores hope not only to the patient but also to their family. He said the Al Mansoori family’s decision created a legacy tied to their daughter’s name and brought awareness to the UAE’s Hayat organ donation programme.

Zahia’s brother, Salem, said the family chose donation because of how deeply they loved and cherished her, and wanted her memory to help others.

For the past two decades, the Abu Dhabi Awards has served as a national platform that embodies the UAE’s journey of giving, selflessness, and appreciation inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and carried forward under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Abu Dhabi Awards reaffirm the deeply held belief that every act of generosity strengthens unity and social harmony.

Salem and Fatima Al Mansoori were among ten individuals honoured this year, including:

Obaid Kenish Al Hameli

A businessman and philanthropist recognised for his contributions to community development. He encouraged education in the Al Dhafra region and established the Obaid Bin Kenish Al Hameli Award for Academic Excellence in 1998.

Moza Mohamed Al Hafeiti

A teacher with more than twenty years of service at the Zayed Educational Complex in Dibba Al Fujairah. She created the Interactive Digital Prayer Rug and launched a digital library during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has received several national education awards.

Rashed Abdullah Al Nuaimi

A national figure in government, culture and philanthropy. He served as Minister of Foreign Affairs until 2006 and earlier represented Abu Dhabi at Expo 1970 in Osaka. He established healthcare and charitable foundations and authored the novel Shahenda.

The late Mohamed Ibrahim Obaidallah

Recognised for his humanitarian work and support for healthcare. He founded the Obaidallah Geriatric Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah in 2009 and supported dialysis and surgical centres. He was a founding member of Beit Al Khair Society. He passed away in 2025.

Hamama Obaid Khamis

A traditional healer and midwife from Al Dhaid who served her community for more than seven decades. She provided herbal treatments, cauterisation therapy and midwifery care without seeking payment.

Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal

Recognised for shaping the UAE’s cultural landscape. He founded Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, a major cultural district, and established the Alserkal Arts Foundation in 2019. He has served on advisory boards for Tate and the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation.

The late David Heard

Honoured for documenting the UAE’s early development. He worked in Abu Dhabi’s oil sector in the 1960s and later wrote several works on modern UAE history. He donated more than 440 archival units to NYU Abu Dhabi. He passed away in 2024.

The late Sultan Ali Al Owais

Recognised for his contributions to culture and philanthropy. He founded the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award in 1987. His charitable work included building schools, hospitals and water dams. He passed away in 2000.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak

Honoured for his leadership across government and business. As Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, he contributed to major national sectors including energy, education, technology, and investment. He also serves as Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi Awards has honoured 110 individuals from 18 nationalities whose contributions span diverse fields, including healthcare, volunteering, education, cultural preservation, environmental protection, and the empowerment of people of determination.

Coinciding with the Year of Community, the Awards continues to uphold its humanitarian mission in reflecting the UAE’s enduring values of harmony and social responsibility.