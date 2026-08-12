Abu Dhabi tests autonomous patrol boat in second Saadiyat field trial

Abu Dhabi has conducted a second round of field trials of an autonomous patrol boat, testing whether the vessel can navigate public waterways, detect other boats and avoid collisions without an operator onboard.

The 23-foot vessel, developed by Blue Gulf Group, underwent the latest trials near Al Saadiyat Ferry Terminal, with its operations monitored remotely from a shore-based control room.

The tests were conducted under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

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During pre-approved scenarios, the autonomous boat was assessed on its ability to comply with international rules governing navigation at sea, known as COLREGS. It was also tested on detecting other vessels, avoiding collisions, stopping when commanded and safely returning to the control room.

The trials follow an initial round conducted with Blue Gulf Group in May.

The testing is part of efforts to develop autonomous patrol capabilities that could support monitoring operations across Abu Dhabi's public waterways.

Abu Dhabi has also introduced a regulatory framework for testing autonomous and remotely operated marine vessels.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport recently issued a Manual of Requirements and Controls for Testing Autonomous Marine Crafts, setting out requirements for the safe testing of autonomous vessels.

The latest trials are also linked to the launch of the Waterway Monitoring and Control Centre by the Integrated Transport Centre, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime.

The centre and the new testing framework are intended to support the development and deployment of autonomous maritime technologies while maintaining safety and regulatory oversight.

The Integrated Transport Centre, also known as Abu Dhabi Mobility, said the trials form part of efforts to develop smart maritime mobility and strengthen monitoring, safety and operational efficiency across the emirate's waterways.