All subsided food centres to close on Feb 28, move to 48 new locations: Abu Dhabi DMT

All sales outlets of Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will be closed for good, the authority said in a social media post on Friday, January 30.

Starting February 28, 2026, all DMT outlets will be moved to ADCOOP (Mair Group) branches, it added, while saying: "We are expanding to 48 new locations with flexible hours to better serve you."

To remove any confusion among members of the community, DMT has called on them to contact it to know more about where the branches are.

In 2024, Mair Group rebranded Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society (ADCOOP) to unite seven leading retail brands under a cohesive identity. As part of this transformation, ADCOOP combines seven retail brands: Abu Dhabi Coop, Al Ain Coop, Al Dhafra Coop, Delma Coop, COOPS, Earth and Mega Mart.

"By integrating these brands, ADCOOP solidifies its position as a retail leader, offering an enriched shopping experience tailored to Emiratis, Arabs, and expats from all nationalities," the emirate's Media Office said in a statement.