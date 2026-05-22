Abu Dhabi authorities shut down Ahal Alraya Butchery

Abu Dhabi authorities have closed down Ahal Alraya Butchery. The emirate's Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced the closure, and urged residents to contact 800 555 for food safety complaints.

Last month, the authority announced that it was shutting down six food establishments, namely Desert Breeze Cafe, Al Domyati Snacks, Lailak Fish Monger, Full Kohli, Mohammad Delwar Hossain, and Amina Restaurant.

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Desert Breeze Cafe

On April 2, Abu Dhabi announced it was shutting down a cafe located in Al Dhafra. Desert Breeze Cafe, situated in the Madinat Zayed Western Souk, failed to implement effective corrective measures after repeated violations.

With the practices at the establishment posing a risk to public health, the authorities intervened immediately to safeguard food safety.

Amina Restaurant

A day after Desert Breeze Cafe's closure, ADAFSA announced that it had shut down Amina Restaurant for posing a risk to public health.

The decision, announced on April 3, was taken based on inspection reports that highlighted ongoing breaches, the authorities said at the time.

Lailak Fish Monger

After repeatedly violating food safety standards, authorities shut down Lailak Fish Monger since it did not take the necessary corrective action.

The eatery was located in the Capital's Mohamed Bin Zayed City area (East 11), and shut down on April 6.

Al Domyati Snacks

Al Domyati Snacks was shut down after ADAFSA determined that immediate intervention was necessary to protect consumers from the establishment's practices.

Announced on April 7, the closure of the branch in Abu Dhabi came after it was found it repeatedly violated Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated regulations.

Full Kohli restaurant

Serious food violations were identified in the restaurant, with the establishment not taking necessary measures to rectify the risk it posed to public health.

Authorities, on April 10, issued the order to close down the Full Kohli restaurant, located in the Industrial Area of Al Ain City.

Mohammad Delwar Hossain restaurant

On April 30, ADAFSA identified serious safety violations that pose a risk to public health after a food control report's findings. The report highlighted repeated violations, along with the restaurant’s failure to take effective corrective measures.

The eatery was located in Mussafah’s M17 area; authorities said the order to close was given based on continued non-compliance, which prompted immediate action to protect consumers.