Abu Dhabi approves Dh7.6-billion housing package for more than 5,600 Emiratis

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 3:27 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 3:29 PM

A housing benefits package worth Dh7.6 billion has been approved for disbursement to thousands of Emiratis in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, okayed the fund's release in celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day. This also comes under the directive of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The latest package included housing loans of all types, with a total value of Dh6 billion, from which 3,714 UAE Nationals have benefitted.

Low-income retirees and families of those who passed away in 2023 have also been exempted from loan payments. This segment of the fund totalled more than Dh573 million, which covered 549 nationals.

Residential lands and houses, worth Dh950 million, would also be granted to 1,422 Emiratis under the fund.

This disbursement — which would go to 5,685 Emiratis across Abu Dhabi — brings the total value of housing packages released in the emirate this year to Dh13.44 billion, from which 9,292 UAE Nationals have benefitted.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his gratitude to the leaders for their continuous support to the housing sector.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director-general of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said his team is now working to turn the directives into action through its programmes and services.

