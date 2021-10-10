Abu Dhabi announces special pension payment scheme

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
Members of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) have been exempted from paying part of their current salary to purchase previous end-of-service periods, the authorities have announced. Instead, they can pay for these periods at their original value.
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office on Sunday said the move follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The exemption — which supports ongoing efforts to provide high-quality retirement services for UAE nationals — applies to ADPF members who received their end-of-service benefits before May 20, 2020.
Members should submit a request for their purchase within a three-month grace period, starting Sunday, October 17. Reimbursements can then be paid in full or in instalments over 60 months.
After the grace period, the cost of purchasing previous end-of-service periods will be calculated at 26 per cent of the pensionable salary at the time of request.
