Abu Dhabi announces details of new breast cancer treatment

New drug developed by AstraZeneca is used in several countries to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

By Wam Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 10:04 PM

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced the details of a new revolutionary breast cancer treatment.

The DoH said that the treatment is the new "Enhertu" drug developed by AstraZeneca used in several countries to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, noting that it recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it was proven to be effective in treating the disease.

However, despite the drug’s promising results, it is not suitable for all types of breast cancer, but it can help improve patients’ response to treatment, the DoH added.