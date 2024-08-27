Abu Dhabi announces details of extended maternity leave for some private sector employees

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:32 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:55 AM

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced details of extended maternity leave for Emirati women working in the private sector.

The 90-day maternity leave, which was announced earlier, will apply to mothers who will give birth from September 1, 2024, authorities said.

Authorities have announced in July that maternity leave was extended to 90 days from 60 days for Emirati women who are working in the private sector in Abu Dhabi.

While those in the public sector have always been entitled to three months of paid maternity leave, women in private firms are typically granted 60 days — 45 days fully paid and 15 days half paid, according to the UAE Labour Law.

Now, under the new initiative, even Emirati mothers who are in the private sector will be able to get a 90-day leave — "to ensure sufficient time to rest and care for the newborn", the authorities said. The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority will be implementing the new rule.

Likewise, new mums will be given assistance during the first weeks of motherhood under the 'home visit service' to be rolled out by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. The goal, it said, is to support parents' well-being and monitor the baby's growth and development.