Abu Dhabi Airports to pilot digital tourist wallet at Zayed International

A regulated digital wallet will be piloted at Zayed International Airport, providing visitors with a secure platform for cashless transactions. The initiative is part of a new partnership between Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding that will explore next-generation payment products, including stablecoin and digital-asset solutions.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said airports are “evolving from gateways into platforms for seamless digital commerce.” She added that through the partnership, the airport operator will “pilot cashless, next-generation payment technologies that simplify every step of the traveller journey and redefine convenience, sustainability and financial access.”

The agreement establishes a joint steering committee to oversee project development and implementation. Abu Dhabi Airports will provide infrastructure, operational access and ecosystem integration, while Al Hail Holding will handle governance and financial structuring through its affiliates, including Zand Bank and Index Exchange. Xare will integrate the digital wallet, payment and partner interfaces.

Beyond fintech, the partnership will also focus on advancing smart mobility and sustainability initiatives, including the integration of AI-enabled systems and intelligent transport technologies to enhance operational efficiency and environmental performance across Abu Dhabi Airports’ network.

The collaboration aims to enhance the travel experience by enabling faster, more convenient and more secure payments for inbound passengers.

Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hail Holding, said the collaboration aligns with the UAE’s vision for a digital and diversified economy.

Milind Singh, co-founder of Xare, said the technology would “unlock entirely new traveller experiences and monetisation opportunities across the airport and the wider city,” paving the way for “a seamless, cashless journey from touchdown to take-off.”