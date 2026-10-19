Abu Dhabi’s AI service Tamm to be made available to international governments

Your government just renewed your licence without you asking for it. That’s how TAMM AutoGov, the world’s first AI public servant, launched last year in Abu Dhabi, works. It doesn’t wait for you to log in; it renews licences, settles payments, books healthcare appointments automatically.

Since launch, it has saved residents Dh17 million in late fees and returned an estimated 54 million hours back to people and businesses.

It is that track record that Abu Dhabi is now packaging for export.

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On Thursday, the Department of Government Enablement announced TAMM Global, a new private company that will license the platform to governments internationally. It is the first time the technology, which underpins more than 1,200 services used by 4.7 million people, will be made available outside the UAE.

“TAMM was created in Abu Dhabi for one reason: to improve lives. Through TAMM Global, we are making capabilities developed and proven in Abu Dhabi available to governments seeking to deliver better outcomes for their people,” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement.

1,200 services, 4.7 million users

Launched in 2005, TAMM is Abu Dhabi’s unified digital government platform. Today it handles everything from business registration to vehicle renewals, achieving a 94.5 per cent customer satisfaction score, up from 78 per cent before AI was integrated, while cutting the cost of delivering services by 30 per cent.

AutoGov, its newest feature, goes further. Satisfaction stands at 94.8 per cent, usage has grown 40 per cent quarter-on-quarter, and residents have collectively avoided 37 million in-person government visits.

“AutoGov changes the fundamental relationship between citizen and state. Government no longer waits to be asked,” said Khalifa Mohammed Al Askar, Director General of the Department of Government Enablement.

For residents, the shift has already been felt. “I was waiting for a reminder to renew my licence and then just got a notification saying it was done. I didn’t have to do anything. Honestly didn’t believe it at first,” said Ahmed Al Mansoori, an entrepreneur from Al Ain.

WSIS, Gartner, and growing international demand

The international appetite for what Abu Dhabi built is not new. Last year, the platform won best e-Government initiative at the UN-backed WSIS Prizes. In 2026, it took the Government category across EMEA at the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards.

That recognition has not gone unnoticed by those who use the platform daily. “Before AutoGov I paid late fees twice because I simply forgot. This year, everything renewed on time without me thinking about it. That alone saved me money. And now hearing that other governments want this, it makes sense. Why would anyone build this from scratch when Abu Dhabi already did?” said Buthaina Ahmed, an Abu Dhabi-based employee and business owner.

TAMM Global will offer governments the platform’s architecture, pre-built services and implementation expertise, customisable to local languages, laws and data sovereignty requirements. No foreign government has been named as a customer. TAMM 5.0, the next version of the platform, is expected to launch in December 2026.