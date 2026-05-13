Drone rescue, victim ID tech, cyber warfare zones to be displayed at Abu Dhabi event

An artificial intelligence (AI) hub focused on national security, live disaster victim identification systems, drone-based emergency response tools and hands-on cyberattack simulations are among the technologies set to go on display at next week's International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience in Abu Dhabi, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the three-day event, Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the UAE Ministry of Interior and chairman of the exhibition’s higher organising committee, said this year’s edition will feature an integrated AI hub for the first time, bringing together governments, security agencies, technology providers and artificial intelligence specialists over the course of the exhibition.

He said the platform would examine how AI is being deployed in national security, cyber defence, law enforcement and the protection of critical infrastructure.

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Visitors will also be able to experience what officials described as a “cyber breakout” environment - an interactive simulation designed to recreate real-world cyberattacks and demonstrate how advanced threats are detected and contained.

Adding a more operational dimension to the event, Ahmed Nasser Al Kindi, director of crisis and disaster management at Abu Dhabi Police, said the force will showcase a range of live technologies used in frontline emergency response.

Among them is Abu Dhabi Police’s disaster victim identification system - technology used to help identify victims during major incidents, alongside smart command-and-control systems, hazardous materials response capabilities, integrated safe-city platforms and drone-supported emergency operations.

The exhibition will also feature a dedicated cybersecurity hub developed in partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, a live K9 agility display, a new fire truck hub showcasing next-generation rescue vehicles, and specialist demonstrations focused on policing, civil defence and critical infrastructure protection.

Also debuting alongside ISNR this year is the first Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit, a new international forum that organisers say will bring together more than 70 speakers from over 15 countries and around 2,000 participants to discuss how artificial intelligence, digital governance, emergency preparedness and institutional resilience are reshaping long-term security planning. Officials said the three-day summit, organised by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with Rabdān Academy, will feature strategic roundtables, specialist workshops and youth-focused innovation sessions examining everything from AI-driven decision-making to national readiness for future crises.