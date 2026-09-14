Abu Dhabi to deploy agentic AI monitoring of hazardous materials

Abu Dhabi is set to deploy agentic AI solutions to monitor and manage hazardous materials across the emirate.

Under a strategic cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC) and Presight, the "proactive" system will be capable of constant data analysis and connecting information from multiple sources. It will also detect risk indicators and anomalous patterns, and enable specialist teams to make timely, informed decisions and take appropriate action, according to a statement by Abu Dhabi's Media Office.

The partnership between the centre and Presight will explore the use of agentic AI to support end-to-end hazardous materials lifecycle management, from entry, transportation, storage, trading and use through to treatment, recycling or safe disposal. They will identify a set of high-priority, high-impact use cases, develop prototypes, test them in controlled operational environments, and measure their impact on the speed of risk-indicator detection, alert accuracy, response times, decision quality, automation levels and operational efficiency. The objective is to reduce the time between detecting risk indicators, analysing them and taking appropriate action.

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The collaboration will also take into account AI governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and sovereignty, and human oversight requirements, supporting the responsible and secure use of advanced technologies in an area directly linked to public safety and risk management.

“This collaboration will expand the use of data and analytics through agentic AI to monitor evolving conditions, anticipate risks and accelerate decision-making,” said Matar Muaded Almheiri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre. He added that the centre is pursuing advanced projects which includes developing management models that are better able to anticipate risk indicators and support specialist teams in taking appropriate action at the right time, helping to reduce potential impacts. The projects aim to support the UAE’s vision and Abu Dhabi Government’s direction to expand the use of AI across government operations.

A interconnected tech and data environment will help transform data into operational insights, according to Abdulla Juma Aldhaheri, Head of the Information and Communications Technology Section and Digital Transformation Lead at ADHMMC.

Aldhaheri explained that work with Presight will focus on developing and testing priority use cases in controlled test environments, taking into account interoperability with existing systems, sustainability and scalability of the technology infrastructure, and compliance with AI governance, cybersecurity, data sovereignty and human oversight frameworks.

Dr Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said: “Presight is proud to contribute to strengthening its capabilities and supporting its efforts in this critical field. We will bring our intelligent systems expertise into a highly specialised operational environment, where the optimal use of data and AI can strengthen decision-making, improve efficiency and enable more effective risk management.”