Abu Dhabi authority shuts down Noble catering company for food safety violations

Abu Dhabi has shut down a catering company in the city after it was found violating food safety standards.

Located in the Capital's Al Dhafra region, Noble Catering Services has been ordered to shut down its premise by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) until its rectifies the issues.

The catering company was found to have repeatedly violated guidelines and failed to implement effective corrective measures, posing a risk to public health.

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The authority's food control report indicated that the violations required it to immediately intervene to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

It also confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist and it could continue operations once all violations were cleared.

All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by Adafsa's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555.

Adafsa's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.

The authority recently shut down Yummy Indian Bite restaurant for repeated food safety violations. Prior to that, Take Restaurant' in Al Ain City was closed after it failed to implement corrective measures.