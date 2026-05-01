Video: Cars crash in 2 Abu Dhabi accidents due to unsafe road entry, distracted driving

Police in the UAE Capital, Abu Dhabi, shared a video of two horrific accidents that took place on the emirate's roads, due to distracting driving and entering the road without making sure it is clear.

On Friday, May 1, the police called on drivers to ensure the road is clear before entering it, and urged them to avoid being distracted by anything other than the road to avoid road surprises.

As part of a traffic safety campaign called "Your Comment" that aims at spreading awareness and helping to curb the number of such unfortunate incidents, the police force regularly post footage of incidents that highlight mistakes motorists often commit and result in accidents. It also reminds the public of fines and penalties of these irresponsible behaviours according to UAE traffic laws.

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What happened

The first accident occurred when the driver of a white car exited a lay-by without noticing a speeding vehicle approaching from behind on the left, colliding with it before continuing on his way. The speeding car, however, veered out of its lane after sustaining damage and crashed into a third vehicle in the leftmost lane before finally coming to a stop in the middle of the road. Traffic also came to a complete halt following the accident.

Another driver caused a vehicle to overturn before crashing into the roadside barrier, putting his life and the lives of others at risk. Although he signalled left to indicate his intention to move into the left lane, driver distraction led to the accident.

Watch the video here:

Penalties, fines

In the UAE, traffic laws are strictly enforced to ensure the safety of all road users. Authorities place a strong emphasis on responsible driving, with clear rules designed to reduce accidents and protect lives.

Drivers who enter the road without making sure it is clear face a fine of Dh400 and four traffic points.

Distracted driving is punishable by a Dh800 fine and four traffic points.