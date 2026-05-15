Watch: Abu Dhabi driver crashes into car after sudden drop in blood sugar

Sudden health issues that some UAE motorists might face directly impact safety on roads, Abu Dhabi Police have warned on Friday, calling on drivers who suffer from diabetes in particular to exercise extreme caution.

Diabetic drivers have to keep in mind the dangers of driving when experiencing episodes of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). The General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police said such sudden drops in blood sugar levels influence the drivers' concentration and the speed of their reactions, which may lead to serious traffic accidents.

It also stressed that low blood sugar levels can cause sudden symptoms that negatively affect a driver’s ability to control a vehicle.

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The authority shared a video of an accident that took place in Abu Dhabi when a diabetic driver lost control over his vehicle and veered off his way on a 4-lane road. He kept moving from one lane to another, while other vehicles tried to stay away, until he crashed into a blue car which ended up crashing into the road's fence. Watch a video of the incident here:

What is Hypoglycemia?

Hypoglycemia is a condition in which there is an abnormally low level of glucose (sugar) in one's blood. Causes of hypoglycemia in people being treated for diabetes include delayed or missed meals, unusual physical activity, excess doses of insulin or many of the oral medications for diabetes, and illnesses like infections.

Other risk factors of hypoglycemia include alcohol, critical organ failure (kidney, heart, or liver), drug interactions with other medications, critical illness, hormone deficiencies and tumors.

The symptoms of hypoglycemia include palpitations, tremor, profuse sweating, blurred vision, dizziness, trembling, confusion, sudden onset of hunger and extreme fatigue initially.