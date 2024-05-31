Abu Dhabi: 90% discounts, win tour packages, gold vouchers, cars as summer sale starts

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 4:02 PM

A month-long summer sale is offering discounts of up to 90 per cent across 11 shopping malls in Abu Dhabi, and the opportunity to win travel packages, gold vouchers, and mega prizes of three cars.

The annual campaign launched today by Line Investments and Property (LIP), a premier retail division of LuLu Group International, runs till June 30.

LIP’s director Wajeb Al Khoury and general manager (Abu Dhabi and Al Ain) Biju George, said as many as 11 shopping malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra are participating in the campaign.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at any store in a mall will be eligible to enter a series of raffle draws by presenting their receipts at the customer service desk. They can combine bills from different stores in the same mall to hit Dh200.

There are weekly exotic travel packages, luxury staycations, and gold vouchers to be won. The raffle draw will take place once a week on June 9, 16, and 23, with seven travel packages being given away on each date. Travel destinations include locations like Kenya, Bosnia, Sri Lanka, Georgia, Bali, Phuket, Bangkok, Amman, Cairo, Almaty, Baku, and Azerbaijan. Also, three lucky winners will drive away with brand-new cars on June 30.

“All tenants of the 11 malls are participating in this Summer Super Sale campaign. There are fantastic deals, rewards, and discounts for both UAE residents and visitors,” Al Khoury said and noted they expect a double-digit rise in the number of footfalls during the campaign period.

George underlined: “The overwhelmingly positive feedback from previous years has driven us to make this year’s sale even more rewarding.”

The participating malls are Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, and Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre (all in Abu Dhabi), Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall (in Al Ain), and Al Dhafra Mall.