Dh5,000 fine in Abu Dhabi for building owners without elevator maintenance contract

Abu Dhabi has reminded building owners of a hefty penalty regarding the absence of elevator maintenance contracts in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said a Dh5,000 fine will be imposed due to the absence of a maintenance contract for the elevator with an accredited maintenance entity.

These penalties apply to all existing buildings and facilities or those under construction, except for independent private houses and residential homes.

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The violation is according to the Cabinet Resolution No. (24) of 2012 regarding the organization of Civil Defense services in the country.

The authority recently warned building owners of a Dh10,000 fine for failure of meeting safety and fire prevention conditions regarding the steam boiler room.

It also issued a reminder of a Dh10,000 penalty for installing illuminated advertising boards on the facades or surface of the building without prior approval from the authority.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Dubai Municipality called on all those working in buildings, shopping centres and markets to secure the escalators by installing a cover to protect the upper conveyor belt, and provide the required protection near the beginning part of the conveyor belt to reduce accidents occurring due to hanging, climbing of children, and clothes getting stuck in it.