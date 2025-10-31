  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi to roll out over 500 environment-friendly cleanliness vehicles this year

Collectively, they are expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent, the equivalent of approximately 1,775 tonnes of CO₂ annually

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 10:13 PM

Updated: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 10:43 PM

Abu Dhabi has announced that it will roll out more than 500 vehicles before the end of the year to enhance cleanliness across the emirate.

The environmentally conscious fleet will include a variety of purpose-built equipment such as automated street sweepers and washers, heavy equipment vehicles, and water tankers, as well as beach and shore cleaning boats.

Collectively, they are expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent, the equivalent of approximately 1,775 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Designated units will be equipped with high-resolution 360º cameras to improve operational visibility, while select ones will feature advanced AI-powered edge scanners capable of detecting various types of waste, identifying compliance issues, and spotting infrastructure anomalies, with all findings accurately mapped using geolocation data.

The featured system will be seamlessly integrated with DMT’s Public Cleanliness Platform to optimise cleaning crew allocation, enhance asset oversight, and reduce reliance on manual inspections. 

As part of a pilot phase, the department will incorporate the AI technology on 10 vehicles from its existing fleet. These will be deployed in targeted areas across Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, followed by Al Ain and the wider emirate, with implementation across the new vehicles to be completed in time for their introduction.

The announcement come months after the UAE capital was ranked 5th globally in the IMD Smart City Index – moving five positions from 10th in 2024.