Abu Dhabi: 34 startups vie for best innovative defence company award

Award launched at IDEX Next Gen event to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in defence and military industries

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:05 PM

The inaugural IDEX Next Gen will witness 34 startups compete for the ‘Best innovative company in defence sector award’ in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, 34 startups were shortlisted out of the 83 participating at this edition of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023.

“This is for the first time that such an award competition is being held during the IDEX. We have 83 startups from 25 countries. We have shortlisted 34 of them, who will showcase their innovative ideas,” Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said during a press conference.

“The competition has four main stages. In the first stage, 34 out of 83 startups have been selected to showcase their innovations in front of a panel of judges. In the second stage, we would choose 10 startups. And in the next stage, the judges will pick the top three startups. They will compete for the best company award,” Al Mansoori said.

Supplied photo

The award has been launched to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation among startups in the defence and military industries sector, and provide them with the opportunity to showcase their advanced solutions, systems, and technologies which play a vital role in the development of defence industries on a global level.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of all the programmes and activities undertaken by the Group’s six business sectors. These activities come as part of our efforts to achieve sustainable growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in all economic and social sectors,” Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO, ADNEC Group, said.

“The launch of this award during UAE Innovates 2023 contributes to consolidating the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s position as global centres for innovation. The award will serve as a special addition to increase the competitiveness of IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions and establish the event’s position as a global platform for shaping the future of the sector. It will also provide an opportunity to benefit from the best startup’s expertise to provide the sector with innovative defence solutions, technologies, and equipment.”

A panel of judges consisting of some of the most prominent international experts will evaluate the startups’ innovations, with the first-place winner being honoured and receiving a commemorative plaque. The winner will also have the opportunity to participate in the next edition of IDEX.

IDEX Next Gen provides a platform for companies to present ideas, products, and work strategies, as well as showcase the latest defence innovations, solutions, and technologies to some of the most important leaders, decision-makers, official delegations, and major international companies in the defence sector.

