Abu Dhabi: Motorists with 24 traffic points to lose probationary driving licence

In a broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police's 'Safety and Security' Programme, which is also available on YouTube, the authority clarified some key traffic rules.

In the broadcast, Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Khalfan Al Kaabi, from the Traffic Points Program Department at Abu Dhabi Police, confirmed that a probationary driving licence will be revoked if they reach a limit.

The rules state that if the driver is under the age of 21 and receives 24 traffic points, they will either:

Get a six-month licence suspension, or

Can get their licence back by attending a one-day rehabilitation course and paying a fine of Dh2,400

However, Al Kaabi added that if a motorist under the age of 21 gets 24 traffic points again, then their licence will be revoked, permanently. They will not be able to apply for another licence until a year after their permit has been cancelled.

Permanent driving licence rules

Those with permanent driving licences — i.e. those above the age of 21 — have two options if they accumulate 24 traffic points. They are:

A 3-month licence suspension, or

A Dh2,400 one-day rehabilitation course and enrolling in the traffic points programme.

However, if the same motorist again reaches the limit of traffic points in under a year, their licence will be suspended for six months, and the motorist must pay Dh2,400 and attend a one-day rehabilitation course.

Traffic points system

The official also explained the traffic points system in detail, highlighting that some violations carry a higher penalty than others. These points are given when a motorist commits a serious violation and remains on their record for a full year. After one year, those points are removed from their record, provided the cumulative points on record does not reach 24 at one time.

He warned of violations like running a red light, which incurs 12 points, and endangering one’s life or others, which carries 23 points.