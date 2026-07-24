Abu Dhabi launches two new bus lines connecting passengers to Etihad Rail station

Abu Dhabi has launched two new bus routes, MR1 and MR2, linking Mohammed bin Zayed City Train Station with the Main and Al Zahya Bus Stations in both directions, making it easier for passengers to access Etihad Rail services.

The launch comes as Etihad Rail begins its introductory passenger service across the UAE. The initial route will connect Abu Dhabi and Fujairah with six daily journeys, three in each direction.

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Etihad Rail is coordinating with public transport authorities to align bus and taxi services with train arrivals and departures, making it easier for passengers to complete their journeys.

Passengers can also use a Dh10 shuttle bus connecting Mohammed bin Zayed City Station with key destinations across Abu Dhabi, including ADNOC Headquarters on Corniche Road West, ADNEC Centre and Reem Mall. The shuttle can be booked through the Etihad Rail app or website.

Etihad Rail said it is also coordinating with public transport authorities to align bus and taxi services with train arrivals and departures, ensuring smoother onwards travel for passengers.