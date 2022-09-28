Abu Dhabi: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured as vehicle crashes into streetlight

Watch: Fujairah Crown Prince conducts aerial survey of affected areas, as heavy rains batter UAE
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said all resources will be allocated to deal with the current situation
Two people were killed, and another person sustained serious injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a concrete pillar at the entrance of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.
Initial police investigations showed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the vehicle deviating and hitting the pillar at the entrance of the hospital.
Police rescue teams rushed to the scene after being notified about the accident and transferred the injured person to the hospital.
Authorities have not revealed details of the victims.
Abu Dhabi Police expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured person.
Police urged motorists to drive carefully and to abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.
The force also called on the public to obtain news and information from official sources and to refrain from circulating false information.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said all resources will be allocated to deal with the current situation
870 stranded people rescued so far and no deaths or serious injuries recorded
14 people airlifted from dangerous areas and taken to safer places
No deaths or serious injuries were recorded, a top official said
Roads leading to Khorfakkan, Kalba temporarily closed
Officials wade through thigh-high floodwaters to bring people to safety
At one point, there were over 200 people stranded in and around a petrol station
A video shows the treacherous conditions under which rescuers worked