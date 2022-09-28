Abu Dhabi: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured as vehicle crashes into streetlight

Accident happened after the driver lost control over the vehicle

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 4:00 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 4:07 PM

Two people were killed, and another person sustained serious injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a concrete pillar at the entrance of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

Initial police investigations showed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the vehicle deviating and hitting the pillar at the entrance of the hospital.

Police rescue teams rushed to the scene after being notified about the accident and transferred the injured person to the hospital.

Authorities have not revealed details of the victims.

Abu Dhabi Police expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured person.

Police urged motorists to drive carefully and to abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.

The force also called on the public to obtain news and information from official sources and to refrain from circulating false information.

