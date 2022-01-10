Abu Dhabi: Residents alert cops of crimes, accidents with 150,000 calls in 2021

2022-01-10

Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman Service received 150,000 calls related to crimes such as fraud, blackmail, community safety, accidents and other reports from the public during 2021.

Brigadier Dr Sultan Obaid Al Nuaimi, Director of Security Information Department, explained that the Aman service aims to involve citizens and residents in maintaining the security and stability of society and contributes to strengthening preventive measures for Covid 19 by receiving information and supporting authorities and partners.

He stated that the service seeks to achieve a set of goals, including contribution to raising the level of security and safety in the emirate.

Aman service is meant to combat and prevent crimes as a top priority, spreading awareness and increasing the level of security consciousness among members of the society. The service is also meant to promote security responsibility as the responsibility of everyone and provide a highly confidential and easy security channel for communicating information.

“Aman Service is a professional, secure channel operating 24/7 offering public the freedom to report in confidence information relating to crime, community safety, traffic incidents or any other matters that contribute to crime prevention,” said Al Nuaimi.

“Aman Service guarantees confidentiality allowing the public to pass information about crime anonymously. Raising the level of safety and security in the UAE.”

He stated that the service guarantees the preservation of the confidentiality and identity of the information provider, when

People can report crimes and other issues to Aman Service in Arabic, English and Asian languages ​​through phone (8002626), text messages (2828) or through ADPolice smart application or websites: www.adpolice.gov.ae/ar/aman/Pages/default.aspx, Aman@adpolice.gov.ae

