Abu Dhabi adds 12 parks across 2 districts in over Dh150 million green push

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has opened 12 new parks across Al Riyadh City and Shakhbout City in 2026, with a combined investment exceeding Dh150 million.

Spanning more than 135,000 square metres, the equivalent of 19 Fifa-certified football fields, the parks serve two established residential communities in the southern reaches of Abu Dhabi.

Seven parks are located in Al Riyadh City, covering 100,000 square metres, and five in Shakhbout City spanning 37,000 square metres. More than 3,129 native trees were planted as part of landscaping works across 87,200 square metres of green open space.

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Facilities include padel and multi-use courts, volleyball and badminton areas, a cycling track, fitness stations, children's play areas, picnic tables and drinking water points. Energy-efficient lighting and eco-friendly irrigation systems have been installed throughout.

Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Infrastructure Development Sector at DMT, said the parks were carefully planned to provide safe, inclusive and sustainable public spaces, while supporting energy and water conservation and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a preferred global residential destination.

Ahmed Fadhel Al Mehairbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said the openings during the Year of the Family reaffirm the commitment of DMT and its affiliated entities to environments that promote family well-being and community cohesion. He added that maintaining the parks is a shared responsibility between the municipality and residents to ensure long-term sustainability for future generations.

The 12 parks are the latest in a sustained rollout. Abu Dhabi opened 66 new parks in the first half of 2026 alone, bringing the total inaugurated since 2024 to 279, according to DMT. Earlier this year, the department reopened Khalidiyah Park following a major redevelopment spanning more than 62,000 square metres. In 2025, it opened 16 parks in Al Shamkha and 33 in Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

The expansion falls under Abu Dhabi's Liveability Strategy, for which the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has allocated Dh42 billion to fund infrastructure and community projects across the emirate. District completion scores reached 81 per cent in 2025, up from 67 per cent before the strategy launched in 2023, according to DMT.

Abu Dhabi was ranked the most liveable city in the MENA region in the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2026 Global Liveability Index.