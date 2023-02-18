Abu Dhabi: 1,000 people participate in charity run to combat NTDs

Proceeds will help Reach Campaign’s efforts to eliminate river blindness and lymphatic filariasis affecting the world's vulnerable people

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 2:29 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 2:33 PM

More than 1,000 community members, including children, participated in the second edition of the ‘Reaching the Last Mile’ charity run held at Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the Reach Campaign and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event aimed to raise awareness and funds for the elimination of two leading neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

The event encouraged members of the local community to get active and provided a unique opportunity to engage in a charitable cause that supports vulnerable communities around the world. All proceeds from the run will benefit the Reach Campaign’s ongoing efforts to eliminate both river blindness and lymphatic filariasis.

Like many NTDs, river blindness and lymphatic filariasis disproportionately affect the world’s most vulnerable people, trapping their families in cycles of poverty.

Supplied Photo

More than 200 million people worldwide require treatment for river blindness while an estimated 850 million people are at risk of lymphatic filariasis.

ALSO READ: