Abu Dhabi: 100 vehicle charging points to be deployed across the Emirate

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 12:45 PM

Pulse, a UAE-based smart-mobility solution provider, is deploying a spectrum of fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Abu Dhabi.

It will take 15 - 75 minutes to charge an average range of 400 km. The move is to expand upon the national sustainability drive.

In the past, EV users didn’t have access to a fast-charging network in Abu Dhabi.

Residents of Abu Dhabi can find the Pulse EV charging stations at their community Mawaqif parking lots located near parks, cafes, restaurants and key places of interest.

“Abu Dhabi will be hosting the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023 and has put forward an ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This deployment is part of our ongoing mission to establish an extensive EV charging network across critical locations around the UAE,” said Pulse Board Member during the inauguration of the company’s first public charging station.

The inauguration was attended by Saeed Mohamed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abdullah Al Marzouqi, director-general of the Integrated Transport Center; Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Customer Service Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and Ramiz Alaileh, director of sustainability and energy efficiency at the Department of Energy Abu Dhabi.

Pulse aims to deploy 100 EV charging points in the run-up to the conference and has, to date, helped power more than 50,000 clean kilometres, amounting to a reduction of 12 tonnes of carbon emissions. Its existing EV charging station has witnessed a total energy consumption of 8.3 MW.

On the company’s launch of its first quick-charging stations, Mohammed Rashid Al Suwaidi, partner and board member at Pulse, said: “We strongly believe that electrification and smart mobility represent the future of transport. But to make this a reality, we need to build a seamless and convenient experience for all users.”

“By deploying the right charging solutions at the right place and the right capacity, we can connect cities, companies, and consumers more easily while supporting them with our network. We are grateful for the support of Abu Dhabi government’s ITC department, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Energy and Abu Dhabi Distribution Company as we work to establish the emirate as a hub for sustainability and smart solutions,” he added.

Pulse uses a portfolio of the latest EV charging hardware to deliver a smooth EV experience that can charge up to three vehicles simultaneously. The company has charging stations at strategic locations across Abu Dhabi and is the UAE’s first and only car-agnostic electrical charging network. Users can download the application ‘Pulse Charge’ from the App Store and Google Play to identify charging station locations as well as to reserve, charge and pay for the services digitally.

