Abrahamic Family House opens in UAE: Interfaith compound houses synagogue, mosque and church

Sheikh Mohamed said that the Emirates remains committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:17 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:25 PM

An interfaith compound that houses a mosque, church and a synagogue has opened in the UAE Capital. Called Abrahamic Family House, the complex was inaugurated on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted how the country has a "proud history" of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities.

"As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress," he added.

According to its official social media handle, the complex is a place to "practise faith and reflect", where people can "explore and exchange knowledge". It is also a "forum for people to connect".

Authorities had earlier unveiled the the names of the three iconic houses of worship: Imam Al Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue.

The three places of worship were named after Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar; Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; and Moses Ben Maimon, 12th century Jewish philosopher.

The complex features a cultural centre that aims to encourage people to exemplify human fraternity and solidarity. It aims to build a community that cherishes the values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, while the unique character of each faith is preserved.

The project’s design captures the values shared between Islam, Christianity and Judaism. The complex recounts the history and builds bridges between human civilisations and divine messages.

