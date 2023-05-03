UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abrahamic Family House opens: British architects 'influenced by UAE's heritage'

'Architectural differences reinforce the shared origins of three faiths,' says Royal Institute of British Architects leader

By Supplied

Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 11:50 AM

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE