Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation at 77th UN General Assembly in New York

The Foreign Minister will present Emirate's policy, priorities and vision for international peace, security, and cooperation in September 24 address

By WAM Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 11:46 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will lead the UAE’s delegation at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York from 20-26 September 2022.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will present the UAE’s policy, priorities and vision for international peace, security, and cooperation in his 24 September address to this year’s gathering, which is expected to have more than 150 heads of state and government in attendance.

Under Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s leadership, the UAE delegation will engage with Member States, UN officials, and other stakeholders on urgent global challenges, including climate change, conflict resolution, post-pandemic recovery, humanitarian emergencies, and food insecurity.

As a member of the UN Security Council, the UAE has taken on an expanded role on these priorities and is working to promote conflict resolution, support an improved international counter-terrorism framework to address emerging threats, and enhance the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in conflict resolution and peace operations. Across the UN system, and as host of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in 2023, the UAE is promoting greater action and cooperation to address global warming and its impact.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our delegation to the 77th UN General Assembly will build on the UAE’s track record as an active and responsible global citizen," said Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and UAE Permanent Representative to the UN.

"This year’s gathering comes at a critical time for the international community, with no shortage of complex global threats in front of us, from pandemics and climate change to food insecurity and WMD proliferation. Faced with these challenges, the UAE looks forward to engaging the international community at UNGA 77 to foster a climate of sustained cooperation, find common ground, and ensure the UN can fulfil its primary responsibility to maintain peace and security."

In addition to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE delegation to UNGA 77 includes: Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.