'He deserves it': Dubai relatives of El-Sayed rejoice in historic Senate win

For Dubai resident Zahra Jukaku, the win of Democrat candidate Dr Abdul El-Sayed is personal. El-Sayed’s wife Dr. Sarah Jukaku is her first cousin. “All of us have been glued to our Whatsapp groups and news channels,” she told Khaleej Times. “The minute the race was called, our phones started buzzing non-stop. We are all so happy for both Sarah and Abdul. He deserves it. He is a really amazing person.”

El-Sayed became the first Muslim to be elected to the US Senate after defeating Republican Mike Rogers on Tuesday in a closely fought midterm election in Michigan. The 42-year-old’s core campaign message was based on affordability and passing Medicare for All.

Go above and beyond

According to Zahra, El-Sayed has always been upright, principled and inspirational. “The last time he came to Dubai was some time in 2011,” she said. “At the time, my mother asked Abdul to give my younger brothers some advice. He told them that growing up, if his teacher asked him to read five books, he would read ten. He advised my brothers to always go over and beyond what was expected of them.”

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Today one of her brothers is a doctor in the US. The last time the family gathered together was in April this year for her brother’s wedding. “At the time Abdul and Sarah came and actively took part in the festivities even though they were busy with the campaigning,” she said. “He briefly talked about what he hoped to achieve but the focus was more on my brother’s wedding, so we didn’t get to chat too much.”

Zahra said that El-Sayed’s message was so poignant that she still remembers it and passes it on to her three boys. “One of my sons, Abdulla, is in Year 10 now and he always feels very inspired by this message,” she said. “With this win, he is even more determined to contribute positively to the society.”

Family campaigning

El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Dr. Tayeb Jukaku, is a nephrologist, and is one of the top individual donors to the main PAC supporting his Senate campaign, having given $300,000. According to Zahra, their entire family has been rallying around El Sayed.

“Several of our cousins have travelled from various states including California and New York to Michigan over the last few weeks to help with the campaigning,” she said. “Once cousin flew in from Canada as well. Everyone was going door-to-door and canvassing for him. Our family extended all the support that they could to him. We are extremely happy and grateful for the win.”

Zahra also recalled summers that she spent with Dr. Sarah in Dubai. "We were very close growing up and every summer my uncle would come to Dubai with the family including Sarah and her siblings," she said. "Or we would go spend time in the US. Sarah is also very principled and dedicated to her job as a doctor. We have always looked up to her. We always used to say that Sarah and Abdul are made for each other."