'This is my testimony': Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qardawi thanks UAE President for pardon

Egyptian opposition activist and poet Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi, who was pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier this month, has issued a statement, reassuring his followers that he is well and denying being subjected to any kind of mistreatment during his detention in the UAE.

Abdel Rahman was convicted by the Cyber ​​Crimes Department, Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, on August 27 this year. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Dh200,000 for his crimes. He faced charges of engaging in activities that aim to stir and undermine public security.

In his statement, which was posted on his X account accompanied by a recent photo of him, Abdel Rahman gave thanks to his family, who he said "always stood for just causes" and personally supported him through "a journey that has never been easy and which has now lasted for more than a quarter of a century". He stressed that none of his convictions and principles have changed after the detention. "I am still the same person I have always been."

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Abdel Rahman, who was born on September 18, 1970, asked his followers for permission to be absent as he needed "some time to recover". No timeframe for the absence was given but he said it may be "somewhat lengthy".

Thanking Sheikh Mohamed

Abdel Rahman thanked the UAE and Sheikh Mohamed for pardoning him. "I would like to thank the United Arab Emirates and its President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, for making the wise and sound decision to respond to the mediation efforts and bring this crisis to an end in such a positive manner."

He also called on other presidents to follow the example of the United Arab Emirates and its president "by pardoning their opponents, ensuring that disputes do not continue for decades, and that people do not spend their entire lives in prison".

He categorically denied being subjected to harm during his detention. "During my detention in the United Arab Emirates, I was not subjected to any physical or even verbal abuse. This is my testimony," he stated.

I am making this brief appearance, brothers and sisters, to reassure you that I am well and to thank those who deserve my gratitude Egyptian Activist And Poet Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi

Message to Turkey, Erdogan

Abdel Rahman further extended his thanks to Turkey and its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for "the efforts made to bring this crisis to an end". He called the leader "the honourable man who always stands on the right side of history".

He also extended messages of gratitude to the institutions in Turkey, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the security agencies and "the public figures who made major contributions to bringing this crisis to a positive conclusion".

Who is Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi?

Abdel Rahman Youssef Al Qaradawi is an Egyptian opposition activist wanted by Cairo and the son of the late spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Youssef Al Qaradawi. His father was imprisoned several times in Egypt over his links to the Muslim Brotherhood. He died in 2022 after decades in exile in Qatar.

He was a political organiser against the government of longtime Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, who was toppled in 2011 in the Arab Spring uprising. He later became a vocal opponent of current Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Al Sisi who in 2013 overthrew elected president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

He is also a poet who started his literary career in 1992 by publishing "The Bleeding of Letters" his first poetry collection. His poetry works, including "A Toast to the Homeland" often addresses political and social issues in Egypt and the wider Arab world. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Islamic law (Sharia), and a master’s degree in the Purposes of Islamic law from Cairo University’s Dar al-Olum, according to his official website.

Last year, the UAE took custody of Al Qaradawi from Lebanese authorities after a provisional arrest warrant was issued against him by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council - Criminal Investigation and Data Bureau.

The extradition order was issued following a formal request submitted by the UAE to Lebanon, according to the principle of reciprocity and the relevant domestic laws and regulations of both countries.