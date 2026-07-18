Photos: Filipino toddler abandoned in UAE returns home after care in Dubai shelter

A two-year-old Filipino girl who was abandoned as an infant has returned to the Philippines after spending most of her young life in the care of a shelter in Dubai.

The child arrived safely on July 9, 2026, via a commercial flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and authorities in the UAE. She was accompanied by a Migrant Workers Office, Dubai Social Welfare Attache, Cherrylene G. Girado.

Since she was four months old, the girl had been under the care of the Family Village in Al Warqa, Dubai.

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There, she was provided a safe and nurturing environment that supported her health and development while arrangements for her return to the Philippines were being finalised.

Upon arrival, the young girl was turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for protective custody and placement.

Officials described the child's return home as a reflection of the government's continuing commitment to ensuring that no Filipino, especially the most vulnerable, is left behind.

Khaleej Times has reached out to DMW officials for more information.