UAE approves Aani, Jaywan as new payment channels for federal service fees, fines

The UAE Ministry of Finance has approved Aani and Jaywan solutions as new payment channels for federal service fees and fines in the country, making it the first federal government entity to implement the initiative.

The announcement paves the way for the adoption and rollout of both systems by other federal entities and collection banks, each in accordance with their approved procedures, reinforcing integration across the UAE Government's payments ecosystem. It follows Cabinet Resolution No. (176M/4M) of 2026 concerning the adoption of the two systems and the fees applicable to their use.

The introduction of Aani and "Jaywan" represents a strategic milestone that reflects the Ministry's unwavering commitment to adopting the UAE's latest nationally approved financial innovations, said Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Integrating these advanced national solutions into government collection channels, he added, goes beyond improving the efficiency and simplicity of financial transactions for federal entities. It also elevates the customer experience by providing flexible payment options that align with customers' daily needs, thereby strengthening the resilience of the national financial ecosystem and supporting the UAE's transition towards a fully integrated digital society.

He added, "The Ministry of Finance has been committed to leading the implementation of this ecosystem by becoming one of the first federal entities to adopt it, recognising the importance of establishing a financial infrastructure that is secure, reliable and seamlessly integrated with banks and collection partners."

For his part, Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said the adoption of Aani and Jaywan will accelerate revenue collection processes, broaden payment options available to customers and deepen integration with the UAE's national payments infrastructure. It will also enhance the efficiency of government revenue management and provide greater flexibility in executing financial transactions.

Aan" is the UAE's innovative national instant payment platform, developed under the supervision of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. It enables customers to make instant, secure fund transfers and payment settlements around the clock using multiple payment identifiers, including a mobile number, Emirates ID, email address, QR code or International Bank Account Number (IBAN).

Jaywan is the UAE's national domestic card payment scheme, launched by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the national payments ecosystem and provide a secure and efficient payment solution that supports the growth of the digital economy. The scheme offers customers a wider range of payment options, enabling them to complete their federal financial transactions with greater ease and flexibility.