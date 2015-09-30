A table that 'sees through' luggage?

Lamees, Dania and Katia from Sharjah American International School with their robot in Dubai on Tuesday.

Dubai - The smart inspection table allows customs officers at the airport to pinpoint suspicious areas of luggage, rather than have a traveller open his or her entire suitcase.

by Bernd Debusmann Jr. Published: Wed 30 Sep 2015, 12:00 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Oct 2015, 3:58 PM