'A source of pride for generations to come': Heartfelt tributes pour in on Sheikh Mohammed’s Accession Day

On Wednesday, His Highness marked the anniversary by announcing the launch of a new agenda, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next 10 years

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 5:01 PM

“My father, my master, oh glory maker. You drew a path for Dubai that is lined with achievements. You made us fly with ambitions that do not know the impossible with you. We are always optimistic that what comes ahead is always better.”

With these words, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, marked the 17th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed marked his 17th Accession Day anniversary by announcing the launch of a new agenda which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next 10 years.

The aim of the ‘D33’ agenda is to make Dubai among the top three economies in the world. Taking to Twitter, he said Dubai will be among the top four global financial centres in the world, and that the emirate's economic agenda includes 100 transformative projects, the details of which will be announced.

Tributes continued to pour in on Wednesday from officials and prominent figures who have lauded Sheikh Mohammed’s achievements and his impact on Dubai and the UAE.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFAm said that Jan 4 is a milestone in the history of the emirate of Dubai as the pace of achievements has increased since Sheikh Mohammed became the ruler of the Dubai.

“The emirate has become the top destination for people from all around the world seeking to work, to live or seeking tourism. The culture of promoting sustainability prevailed through launching initiatives and programs and developing concepts of innovation and leadership in the government sector. These were all put in place to achieve the goals set by His Highness as he looked forward to the next 50 years of the future of the Emirate,” he said.

Sarah Al Amiri, the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology said: “Today is a national occasion in which we renew our pride with a leader who transformed dreams into reality and who dazzled the world. May Dubai and the UAE always be blessed with an exceptional leader who is a change maker.”

In another tweet, Salem Al Marri, the Director General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying: ‘In the race for excellence there is no finish line’ and said: “On the 17th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as the Ruler of Dubai, I remember these words.

Seventeen years of excellence and determination to achieve what we thought was impossible. Thank you, Your Highness, for supporting our space efforts, may you always be a role model for us.”

Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, said: “The anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed’s accession is a bright milestone and a source of inspiration and pride. He is a man of exceptional achievement, a deep vision and a unique capability of transforming ideas into achievements that will be a source of pride for generations to come. We derive from Abu Rashid the ambition, and the determination to continue serving the UAE’s leadership and people.”

On their twitter account the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his Accession Day and said: “May God protect him and continue to bless him with health and happiness.”

