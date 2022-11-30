A historic victory: Sheikh Mohammed hails Tunisia's win over France at Fifa World Cup

Striker Wahbi Khazri who scored the winning goal is the country's most prominent player

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:49 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tribute to the Tunisian football team after they upset defending champions France 1-0 in their Group D Fifa World Cup fixture, at the Education City Stadium in Doha, on Wednesday.

"Congratulations on their historic victory over the world champion. An Arab victory and a distinctive imprint in the World Cup," tweeted the Dubai Ruler.

On the brink of a group-stage exit Tunisia were all heart as they held on to striker Wahbi Khazri’s opening goal for a momentous win.

AFP

Khazri, 31, is the most prominent Tunisian player in Europe, although he played most of his career at clubs in France.

The French-born forward is second in Tunisia's list of all-time leading scorers, having scored 24 goals in 71 internationals since making his debut in 2013.

ALSO READ: